Photo : KBS News

North Korea is in dire need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN-affiliated World Food Program.WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs told Radio Free Asia on Tuesday that the International Community must not look away from the North.She said malnutrition has been persistent and widespread causing long-term damage to the health and development of children, as well as pregnant and nursing mothers.She also said there are over ten million people and nearly 40 percent of the country's population who need humanitarian assistance.In particular she said one-point-seven million children under five years old are vulnerable to natural disasters and COVID-19.