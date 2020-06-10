Parties to Vote on Expanding Standing Committees to Bolster COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open a plenary session on Wednesday afternoon to vote on a bill aimed at expanding the size of parliamentary standing committees to help the nation better cope with the coronavirus pandemic.The bill outlines increasing seats on the health and welfare committee from 22 to 24 and the trade and industry committee from 29 to 30.On the other hand, the committees of science, foreign affairs and culture will each lose a seat.After the bill is passed, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) plan to continue negotiations on assigning the chairmanships of the standing committees.While the rival parties remain at odds over taking control of the key committee of legislation and judiciary, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug is urging them to reach an agreement by Friday's plenary session.