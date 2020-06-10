Defense Minister: N. Korea Increases Tension While Blaming Seoul for Straining Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense chief on Wednesday said North Korea is placing blame on Seoul for straining inter-Korean relations when it is the one ratcheting up tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remarks at a meeting with top commanders, in reference to the North's severing of communication channels in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.Jeong said while it has criticized Seoul for joint military drills with the U.S. and building up military capacity, Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul’s call to fulfill inter-Korean cooperation and tension-easing agreements.The minister added that Pyongyang has ramped up tensions by discussing nuclear deterrence and strengthening artillery firepower at a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.Jeong then called for the maintenance of the South's military readiness posture against any unexpected situation involving North Korea.