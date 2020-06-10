Defector Group to Send Leaflet Balloons as N. Korea 'Burns in Rage'

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Fighters for Free North Korea, a Seoul-based organization comprised of defectors, is planning to release balloons carrying one million anti-North Korea leaflets on June 25 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The South Korean government is seeking ways to prevent the campaign from aggravating inter-Korean relations. While blaming Seoul for failing to block such actions, media outlets in Pyongyang continue to highlight anti-defector demonstrations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: N. Korea's Korean Central TV (22:00 June 9, 2020)]North Korean media outlets are ramping up harsh rhetoric against South Korea, airing footage of angry citizens and university students protesting against anti-Pyongyang leaflet activities in the South.[Sound bite: Ryu Yong-mi - primary school teacher (Korean/English translation)]"The fact that 'defectors from the North', human scum and also traitors, that betrayed the fatherland who had raised them, came to the Military Demarcation Line and dare fault the dignity of our supreme leadership and debased our country DPRK makes me very angry."[Sound bite: O Chung-hyok - student, Pyongyang University of Medicine (Korean/English translation)]"They are so foolish. The 'defectors from the north' are human scum and rejects who betrayed not only their parents, who had given birth to and brought up them, but also the fatherland and the people.... I am an ex-soldier. If I had the arms of revolution in my hands at the moment I would wipe out all of the human scum and human weeds which grew feeding on the bad fertilizer of the 'USA' on soil polluted by 'anti-communism'."Demonstrations against defectors in the South began last week, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Yo-jung, issued a statement denouncing their leaflet campaigns.Covering the latest protests in the capital city, the North Korean ruling party gazette Rodong Sinmun said in its latest edition that the entire nation is "burning with rage."Despite heightened tensions, a North Korean defectors' group in South Korea is poised to send more anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border via hot air balloons on June 25, the anniversary of the Korean War.In an interview with KBS World Radio, Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for Free North Korea, revealed the plan.[Sound bite: Park Sang-hak - head, Fighters for Free North Korea (Korean/English translation)]"In North Korea, they teach lies that the Korean War was a cruel war between Koreans that the U.S. and the puppet South Korean group started. We will send one million leaflets that contain the real truth about the Korean War."Pyongyang cut off all communication lines with Seoul on Tuesday, citing the leaflet activities as reason for the move.Seoul said it will find ways to ban such activities along the border, but Park has already secured enough hydrogen gas to send ten balloons.[Sound bite: Park Sang-hak - chairman, Fighters for Free North Korea (Korean/English translation)]"How can the South Korean government say it will block the basic right of free speech guaranteed under the Constitution? That is a very wrong, unconstitutional idea. Our leaflets do not contain poison or bombs. They are only letters filled with the facts and truths of defectors for some 20 million North Koreans. They are just letters of facts and truth for the 20 million North Korean people who have lost their eyes and ears to the tyranny of the leader -- those who have no rights and are not aware of how the digital society of the 21st century works."Police on Tuesday dispatched nearly 500 officers to 38 locations in Paju, Yeoncheon and Ganghwa near the inter-Korean border to deal with possible contingencies.In the fall of 2014, North Korea fired air defense machine guns at balloons carrying leaflets across the border, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two Koreas across the demilitarized zone.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.