UN Urges Governments to Prevent Food System Collapse amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United Nations warns that the world faces a food crisis which could be the worst in at least half a century. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments around the world to take swift action to prevent a food shortage crisis.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says global food systems are failing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.[Sound bite: UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres (English)]"Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults. This year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis. The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand."At the launch of a policy brief on food security in New York on Tuesday, the UN chief called for better social protections for the poor amid the looming recession triggered by the pandemic outbreak.[Sound bite: UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres (English)]"Every percentage point drop in global Gross Domestic Product means an additional point-seven million stunted children. Even in countries with abundant food, we see risks of disruptions in the food supply chain.We need to act now to avoid the worst impacts of our efforts to control the pandemic."Guterres said the international community should focus aid on the worst-hit areas, and governments around the world must ensure that relief and stimulus packages reach the most vulnerable, including meeting the liquidity needs of small-scale food producers and rural businesses.He said governments need to scale up support for food processing, transport and local food markets, and they must keep trade corridors open to ensure the continuous functioning of food systems.The UN estimates there is more than enough food in the world to feed its population of seven-point-eight billion people. However, over 820 million people already face food shortages.Around 144 million children under the age of 5 are stunted, according to the UN. That's more than one in five children worldwide.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.