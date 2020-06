Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency presented the Police Officer's Human Rights Code of Conduct on Wednesday, marking the 33rd anniversary of the June 10 Democratic Protest.The 10-point code is a guideline for police officers to follow aimed at protecting the public and human rights in their line of duty.It includes recognizing the public as owner of the state, minimal use of physical force and rejecting orders that violate human rights among others.The June 10 Democratic Protest is a historic uprising in 1987 against the authoritarian rule of Chun Doo-hwan, which led to a constitutional revision that empowered the people to elect the country's president on their own.