Photo : YONHAP News

The government should dispatch a high level special envoy to North Korea and push for an inter-Korean summit, according to Cho Han-hom, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.The suggestion comes amid the icy relations between the two Koreas as the North fiercely protests the distribution of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets.Speaking at a forum on Wednesday, Cho said an envoy should make overtures to hold a groundbreaking summit in a bid to restore trust between both Koreas.He predicted the North may be favorable to the idea as it faces the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Workers' Party of Korea, its largest commemorative event, in October.