Daily Increase of COVID-19 in Seoul Reaches All-Time High

The daily increase in community infections of COVID-19 in Seoul during the past week has reached an all-time high.According to data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, there were an average 18-point-nine new cases on Sunday and 19-point-three on Monday.Those figures are already higher than the previous record of 17 average new cases in mid-March.The number of patients in quarantine in Seoul, including both local and imported infections, totaled 359 as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, close to the previous record of 408 in early April.What's more concerning is that a majority of recent cases are community infections amid clusters involving workplaces and religious facilities. Since May 2, the virus' reproduction number stayed above one, meaning it is continuing to spread.