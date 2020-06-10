Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Daily Increase of COVID-19 in Seoul Reaches All-Time High

Write: 2020-06-10 15:37:28Update: 2020-06-10 15:52:33

Daily Increase of COVID-19 in Seoul Reaches All-Time High

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase in community infections of COVID-19 in Seoul during the past week has reached an all-time high.

According to data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, there were an average 18-point-nine new cases on Sunday and 19-point-three on Monday.

Those figures are already higher than the previous record of 17 average new cases in mid-March.

The number of patients in quarantine in Seoul, including both local and imported infections, totaled 359 as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, close to the previous record of 408 in early April.

What's more concerning is that a majority of recent cases are community infections amid clusters involving workplaces and religious facilities. Since May 2, the virus' reproduction number stayed above one, meaning it is continuing to spread.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >