US Official: S. Korea Made Right Choice of Democracy Decades Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. State Department official said South Korea already chose democracy decades ago, amid questions about the country's position in the intensifying U.S.-China conflict.At a virtual seminar hosted by the Pacific Forum think tank on Tuesday, David Stilwell, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said Korea chose democracy over authoritarianism back in the 1980s.His remarks come after South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck told reporters last week that he feels pride in his country being able to "choose" between the two superpowers and not being forced to pick one over the other.As Seoul has been challenged to maintain good relations with its ally the U.S. and biggest trading partner China, new concerns emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to an upcoming Group of Seven(G7) summit.Emphasizing that he doesn't like the discussion about choosing between the U.S. and China, Stilwell said countries have to consider their own character in choosing their own national system.