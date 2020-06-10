Menu Content

S. Korea to File Complaints Against Defector Groups for Anti-N. Korea Leaflet Campaigns

The South Korean government will file legal complaints against two defector groups that have been engaging in anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.

The Unification Ministry said on Wednesday it will lodge complaints against Fighters for Free North Korea led by activist Park Sang-hak and another group led by his brother for violating inter-Korean exchange and cooperation laws.

The ministry also plans to start the process of revoking state licenses for both organizations.

Officials said the groups specifically violated regulations on cross-border deliveries and infringed on public interest by ratcheting up inter-Korean tensions, putting the lives of residents in border areas at risk.

Fighters for Free North Korea flew anti-Pyongyang leaflets in balloons over the border on May 31. In a separate planned delivery on June 8, both organizations failed to send rice in plastic bottles to the North by sea.

Seoul's latest decision comes after Pyongyang severed inter-Korean communication channels earlier this week in protest of the leaflet campaigns.
