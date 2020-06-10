Creditors Demand HDC Submit Conditions For Asiana Acquisition

Photo : YONHAP News

Creditors of Asiana Airlines have demanded Hyundai Development Company put forth conditions to its planned takeover, after the company called for renegotiations due to growing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.In a statement on Wednesday, the creditors, including state lender Korea Development Bank(KDB), said once HDC presents its conditions, all parties will discuss them.While positively assessing HDC's commitment to proceed with the acquisition, the creditors asked the company to more actively participate in the negotiations.In December 2019, a consortium by HDC and Mirae Asset Daewoo signed a deal with the creditors to acquire a 30-point-77 percent stake in Asiana from Kumho Asiana Group, including new shares to be issued and Asiana's six affiliates, for two-point-five trillion won.The deal called for the transaction to be completed by June 27, however, a clause allows an additional six months to cover holdups in the authorization process by foreign governments.