S. Korea Moving to Ban Corporal Punishment after Series of Fatal Domestic Violence

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government plans to revise laws to ban corporal punishment by parents following a string of deaths of children due to abuse and domestic violence.The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said it will come up with a revision to the Civil Code to improve clauses on parents' rights to take “disciplinary action” against their children and stipulate a ban on corporal punishment.Current law permits parents to take disciplinary measures in line with their rights and duties regarding the protection and education of their own children. Critics have argued the law encourages some parents to exercise excessive rights over their kids.In April, an internal reform committee of the ministry advised the deletion of related clauses and the inclusion of a law about the rights and duties regarding parental discipline.The ministry plans to hold a public hearing on Friday to reflect the opinions of experts and children in the revision.