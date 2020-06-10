OECD Cuts S. Korea's 2020 Growth Outlook to -1.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) has significantly slashed its economic growth outlook for South Korea this year to negative territory due to the COVID-19 crisis.In its latest forecast on Wednesday, the OECD projected minus one-point-two percent growth for Asia’s fourth largest economy, down three-point-two percentage points from its previous estimate in March. On the other hand, the organization predicted a growth of three-point-one percent for the country next year, up by zero-point-eight percentage points from the March outlook.The latest is based on the assumption that there will be no second wave of the coronavirus within the year.If the pandemic hits South Korea for the second time, the local economy will contract by two-point-five percent this year and grow by one-point-four percent next year, according to the report.The OECD said the global economy will contract six percent this year without a second wave of the virus and shrink seven-point-six percent if it occurs.South Korea was expected to be among OCED member states and the Group of 20 advanced economies least hit by the pandemic.