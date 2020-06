Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry said it will slash the number of military generals by 15 each year through 2022 as part of a reform plan.The ministry gave a briefing Wednesday on the progress of Defense Reform 2.0, including a decision to reduce the total number of generals to 360.The number of country's standing force will be also downsized from the current 579-thousand to around 500-thousand through the disbandment of two divisions by 2022 and beyond.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said the personnel and unit reduction of the military force will be offset by the modernization of weapons and equipment, adding the country's actual military capability will be reinforced.