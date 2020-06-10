S. Korea's Ranks 48th in Global Peace Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has moved up the ranks in an annual survey that lists countries according to how peaceful they are.The Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace on Wednesday announced the results of its 2020 Global Peace Index report, which ranked South Korea 48th out of 163 entries. South Korea received one-point-829 points, moving up nine notches from last year.Based on 23 indicators, the index lists the surveyed states and territories in the order of proximity to one.North Korea placed 151st with two-point-962 points, down a notch from last year.Iceland topped the list at one-point-078, followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark.Afghanistan was at the bottom with three-point-644 points, while Syria, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen were among the lowest in the ranking.