Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Reserves on Wednesday decided to keep the key interest rate at near zero and reiterated its commitment to maintaining easy monetary policy measures for some time.After a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Fed said it has decided to maintain the benchmark rate at a range of zero to zero-point-25 percent.The Fed said in a statement that it is committed to using its "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.It also hinted that it will maintain interest rates near zero through at least 2022 to support a post-COVID-19 economic recovery.The Fed forecast the U.S. economy will shrink six-and-a-half percent this year and grow five percent next year.