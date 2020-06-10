Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

US: Improvement in Human Rights Required for Full Normalization of US-N. Korea Ties

Write: 2020-06-11 08:33:21Update: 2020-06-11 11:48:48

US: Improvement in Human Rights Required for Full Normalization of US-N. Korea Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States said it has made clear to North Korea that an improvement in human rights conditions, including religious freedom, will be required for a full normalization of bilateral ties.

In the annual International Religious Freedom Report released on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said the North Korean government continued to deny its people the right to religious freedom and committed violations that constituted crimes against humanity.

According to the report, in engagements with North Korean officials during summits in February and June last year, the U.S. government "consistently made clear full normalization of relations will require addressing human rights, including religious freedom."

It is the first time the U.S. linked the North's human rights including religious freedom to normalization of relations in the annual report.

The report added that the U.S. made clear that addressing human rights would significantly improve prospects for closer ties between the two countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >