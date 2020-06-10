Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Britain Discuss COVID-19, Post-Brexit Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other issuesSeoul's Foreign Ministry said in the phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed gratitude for Britain's cooperation in dealing with the pandemic, including sharing information in advance on its new quarantine policy for foreign arrivals.Kang also congratulated London on the successful hosting last week of the Global Vaccine Summit, which raised funds surpassing its target of seven-point-four billion dollars.Foreign Secretary Rabb explained the nation's coronavirus situation and thanked Kang for attending the vaccine summit.The two sides also discussed issues including the countries' post-Brexit cooperation and Queen Elizabeth II's special message for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.