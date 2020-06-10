Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Gov't to Produce Corporate Asset Purchase Program

Write: 2020-06-11 09:55:58Update: 2020-06-11 11:53:40

Gov't to Produce Corporate Asset Purchase Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will produce a plan to purchase corporate assets worth over two trillion won in efforts to help companies secure funds and ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister unveiled the plan during a meeting of economy-related ministers, saying the state-run Korea Asset Management Corporation will create a fund worth over two trillion won for the asset purchase program.

The minister said the government could buy the assets directly and sell them to a third party or lease them.

Minister Hong said the government will also expand the beneficiaries of reduced fees for the use of national property to include small and medium-sized firms.  

The reduced fees have been only applied to small businesses that hire less than ten workers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >