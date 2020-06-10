S. Korea's Exports Jump 20% in First 10 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports jumped in the first ten days of June from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in working days.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the country's outbound shipments soared 20-point-two percent on-year to 12-point-three billion U.S. dollars during the cited period.Compared with the same period last year, there were two more working days this year. Given the increased working days, the daily average exports during the ten-day period fell nine-point-eight percent on-year.Imports also increased eight-and-a-half percent on-year to 13-point-six billion dollars during the period.By sector, exports of semiconductors increased 23 percent, and shipments of wireless equipment jumped 36 percent. Exports of medical supplies soared 137 percent.Shipments to the country's major trading partners increased, with exports to China and the United States rising 35 percent and 15 percent, respectively.