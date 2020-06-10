Seoul Metro Area Continues to Report Dozens of COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul metropolitan area continues to report dozens of new COVID-19 infections amid clusters involving workplaces and sports facilities.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 45 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total to eleven-thousand-947.Forty of the new cases were community infections in the Seoul metro area, while five others were imported cases. Out of 426 new community infections this month, 412, or 97 percent, were reported in the capital region.A cluster originating from a table tennis facility in western Seoul has affected a church, a nursing facility and a Samsung Electronics plant in Gyeonggi Province.Another cluster from a door-sales business in southern Seoul has spread to a church facility, a call center and a second door-sales company, all located throughout the capital region.