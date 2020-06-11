Seoul Area Continues to Report Dozens of COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The COVID-19 outbreak isn’t showing signs of disappearing as the Seoul metropolitan area continues to report dozens of new infections in various clusters involving workplaces and sports facilities.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, raising the total tally to eleven-thousand-947.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said 40 of the new cases were community infections, all in Seoul, surrounding Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon, while five others were imported.The daily increase has remained between 30 and 50 this month, with a majority rising from clusters in connection to workplaces and religious and sports facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area.Out of 426 new community infections this month, 412, or 97 percent, were reported in the capital region.A cluster originating from a table tennis gym in southwestern Seoul has affected a church, a nursing facility and a Samsung Electronics plant in Gyeonggi Province, with related cases totaling 54 on Wednesday.Another cluster from a door-sales business in southern Seoul has quickly spread to a church facility, a call center and a second door-sales company throughout the capital region, with related cases surpassing 100 in nine days.Since lifting nationwide social distancing on May 6, health authorities have tightened quarantine measures in the Seoul metro area in response to the string of cluster infections throughout the region.While the phased reopening of elementary to high schools, as well as kindergartens, was completed this week, some 500 schools in the metropolitan area continued to delay reopening.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.