Assembly Chief, Floor Leaders Fail to Reach Deal on Formation of 21st Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and the floor leaders of rival parties met Thursday morning to agree on how to organize the standing committees of the 21st National Assembly but failed to reach a deal.National Assembly spokesperson Han Min-soo told reporters afterwards that Park urged the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) to each submit concessions regarding the formation of the standing committees. Han added that the floor leaders and vice floor leaders agreed to hold closed-door meetings later in the day.Han added that Park had courteously asked them to promptly hold a ceremony marking the opening of the 21st National Assembly, stressing that it is the duty of a lawmaker to begin parliamentary activities after being sworn in during the opening ceremony.Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the parliamentary chief had made clear his intent to convene a plenary session on Friday, saying he will hold it no matter the circumstances.