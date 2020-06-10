Deliberations to Begin Thursday on Next Year's Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

The Minimum Wage Commission will launch discussions Thursday to decide on next year's minimum wage.The commission, comprising 27 people representing public interest, workers and employers, will decide whether to raise or lower this year’s minimum wage of eight-thousand-590 won per hour. It is up two-point-nine percent from last year.The COVID-19 pandemic is set to emerge as the key variable in the commission’s discussions.The business sector is opposed to raising the minimum wage given that businesses’ ability to pay wages has drastically weakened due to the pandemic. The labor sector, for its part, says the minimum wage should be marked up beyond a certain level for low-income workers who have been hit hard by COVID-19.Given the wide differences of opinion, deliberations on setting next year’s minimum wage are expected to face a bumpy road. However, some observers have said that labor and management could make drastic concessions and compromises given that the nation is facing a crisis.