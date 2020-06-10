S. Korean Disease Control Framework to Be Proposed as Global Standard

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government finalized the roadmap towards making its disease control framework into a global standard at an economy-related meeting on Thursday.The protocols have been organized into three main areas -- Test, Trace and Treat. A total of 18 points in each area will be proposed to the International Standardization Organization as global standards.Government officials are promoting genetic testing and walk-through testing to be standardized this year, while the drafts for social distancing and contact tracing will be written and proposed in the following years.Sung Yun-mo, minister of trade, industry and energy, said it is meaningful for South Korea to standardize its disease control system as it hasn’t been done before.Sung added that the government will take this chance to strengthen South Korea’s role as a leader in the global community.