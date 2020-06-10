Gov't Considers Filing More Charges Against Defector Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification is reportedly considering filing additional charges against North Korean defector groups along with those for violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.According to multiple officials from the ministry on Thursday, the government is checking to see if the groups have violated other laws such as the Marine Waste Control Act and Aviation Safety Act.The Marine Waste Control Act can be applied for releasing plastic bottles filled with rice, leaflets and flash drives into the ocean and allowing them to drift to North Korea. Those that don’t reach the country remain at sea and become ocean waste.The Aviation Safety Act can be applied for flying drones carrying leaflets to the military demarcation line, which is defined as restricted airspace by law.The ministry is planning to file the complaints against the defector groups with police on behalf of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul.