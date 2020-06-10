Indonesian Engineers of Joint Fighter Jet Project Returned Home in March

Photo : YONHAP News

It has been confirmed that over 100 Indonesian engineers who were taking part in a bilateral next-generation fighter jet project in South Korea returned home in March when the coronavirus outbreak was spreading in the country.According to Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the South Korean Embassy in Jakarta, some 114 technicians working at the Korea Aerospace Industries facility in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province since 2016 left South Korea in the first week of March due to virus concerns.But now that the Southeast Asian country is reporting daily increases of some one thousand infections, it's unclear when the engineers will be able to return to South Korea.The confirmation that Indonesia withdrew its engineers follows news that Jakarta has failed to pay over 500 billion won in development costs for the fighter project.This has sparked speculation that Indonesia lacks commitment to the project and may be trying to lessen its share of the costs.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration remains cautious, saying that Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his determination to continue taking part in the project during summit talks in 2018 and 2019.