Military Conducts Postponed Maritime Firing Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military on Thursday carried out a joint maritime firing drill involving the Army, Navy and Air Force that was postponed last month due to poor weather.A military official said the exercise took place along South Korea's eastern coast near Jukbyeon, Uljin County, North Gyeongsang Province. The exercise was smaller than originally planned due to inclement weather conditions at the site.The training involved testing Army combat power including live fire drills of the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, while some Navy warships were also mobilized.The Air Force was also scheduled to join air-to-surface missile drills with its FA-50 fighters but it ended up missing the live fire portion of exercise due to low visibility.The drill was initially planned for May 19 at the same location.