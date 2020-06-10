Appeals Court Hands Down Same Prison Sentence to Actor over Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Kang Ji-hwan has received the same sentence of two and a half years in prison suspended for three years in an appeals trial in his sexual assault case.The Suwon High Court on Thursday delivered the same sentence as in the first trial, saying the original conviction was justified based on the evidence submitted.The court also said both the accused and the prosecution insist the sentence is unfair but considering the details of the case, the victims' call for leniency and other factors, the penalty is neither too light nor heavy.After the ruling was issued, Kang bowed to the bench and immediately left the court.He was indicted on charges of raping one female staff member and sexually assaulting another at his house in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province last July after they drank together.The first trial in December also sentenced him to 120 hours of social service, 40 hours of sexual violence treatment classes and three years of restricted employment.In the final hearing of the appeals trial held last month, the actor apologized to everyone he hurt and promised to live the rest of his life in remorse.