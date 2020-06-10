Survey Places Seoul as World's 11th Most Expensive City for Expats

Photo : YONHAP News

A new international survey shows that Seoul is the world’s 11th most expensive city for expatriates to live in.The 2020 Cost of Living Survey, put out recently by U.S. consultancy Mercer, compared 209 cities across the globe in March.Hong Kong topped the entries for the third consecutive year, while Ashigabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, jumped from seventh last year to second due to economic crisis-caused currency shortages. Tokyo dropped by a notch to third, followed by Zurich, Singapore and New York.Seoul, which was fourth-place last year, fell by seven notches.Two Chinese cities - Shanghai and Beijing - and two other Swiss cities - Bern and Geneva - rounded out the top 10.Mercer said the strong dollar and its impact on other currencies influenced the rankings.The survey measures the cost of living based on the prices of around 200 goods and services.