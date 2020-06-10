Presidential Office to Deal Sternly With Defector-Led Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaigns

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office on Thursday vowed to sternly deal with individuals and groups sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea after Pyongyang severed cross-border communication channels citing the defector-led campaigns.National Security Council Deputy Director Kim You-geun announced the stance in a briefing on Thursday following an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by NSC Director Chung Eui-yong.Expressing regret over civic groups continuing to send leaflets and other items across the border, Kim pointed out those activities amount to a violation of related laws and do not help efforts for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.The deputy director said further such dissemination will be subject to a thorough crackdown and face legal consequences.He also noted the government will observe all agreements made between the two Koreas to maintain peace on the peninsula and prevent accidental armed clashes.Earlier in the day, Seoul’s Unification Ministry filed a criminal complaint with police against two leaflet campaign groups on charges of violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.Last week, the North issued strong criticism of the campaigns and threatened to sever inter-Korean communication unless Seoul properly handles them.