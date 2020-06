Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has favorably evaluated the South Korean system of tracing COVID-19 patients and those who came into contact with them.According to the South Korean government on Thursday, David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression, made the assessment in a report scheduled to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council this month.Kaye said amid ever-growing virus infections around the world, the need for tracing the patients and those coming into contact with them has grown, adding that doing so is “fully understanding” from the perspective of public health.He then cited South Korean tracing methods, assessing them positively in terms of need, citizens’ access to information and their rights to know.