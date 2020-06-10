Civilian Panel to Judge Whether Samsung Heir Should Be Indicted in Succession Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

​A prosecutorial committee has accepted Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong’s request to summon a panel of civilians to hear their opinions on whether Lee should be indicted over succession-related allegations.The 15-member prosecution citizen committee under the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office was convened on Thursday to review the case and voted in favor of the request. The internal rules stipulate the Prosecutor-General to accept any decisions made by the citizen committee on such petitions.The 51-year-old scion and his attorneys made the request on Tuesday of last week after he was questioned twice the previous week as the prosecution was moving to wrap up its 18-month-long investigation into the allegations.Only a day later, however, prosecutors handling the case sought to foil Lee's attempt by asking the court to issue an arrest warrant for him along with two former Samsung executives, Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday rejected the prosecution's request, citing that there wasn’t sufficient cause for his arrest.The case revolves around the 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics. Lee has denied the charges.