US Ready to Take 'Flexible Approach' to Implement Singapore Summit Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the United States is willing to take a "flexible approach" to implement the Singapore summit agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A spokesperson of the department issued the position in response to an inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News ahead of the second anniversary of the Singapore summit.The spokesperson said the U.S. is committed to engaging North Korea in meaningful negotiations so that North Koreans can realize a brighter future, adding that the offer remains on the table.The spokesperson said Washington is willing to take a flexible approach to reach a balanced agreement on all of the Singapore summit commitments.The anniversary of the summit comes amid heightened tensions between the two Koreas after the North cut off all inter-Korean communication lines over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by defectors into the North.The department spokesperson said the U.S. was disappointed by the North's recent actions and urged the regime to return to diplomacy and cooperation, adding Washington remains in close cooperation with its ally, South Korea, on efforts to engage the North.