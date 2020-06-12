N. Korea Vows to Continue Buildup of Military Force to Cope with US Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon said on Friday that his country will continue to build up its military force to cope with the threats from the United States.Ri made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on the second anniversary of the Singapore summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.The North's top diplomat said the strategic goal of North Korea is to build up a more "reliable force" to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S., adding it is the North's message to the country on the occasion of the second anniversary of the summit.Ri said that hope for improved relations with the U.S. has now shifted into despair and that the North sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship between Kim and Trump.He said the Trump administration has been focusing on only scoring political points while seeking to isolate and suffocate North Korea.Ri then said North Korea will "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President Trump could use to boast as his achievement.