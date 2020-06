Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has expressed regret over North Korea's recent move to cut off all communication lines with South Korea.An official at the Russian Foreign Ministry told state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday that the cutting of communication between the two Koreas, if true, is regrettable.The official reportedly urged the two Koreas to restrain from any action that may raise tensions and to resume dialogue as soon as possible, adding there is no other way to resolve issues.The comment is Moscow's first response after North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would cut off all communication lines with South Korea, including the hotline between their leaders.