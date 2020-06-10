N. Korea Slams UN Chief's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Friday criticized the head of the United Nations for expressing "regret" over the North's recent move to cut off all communication lines with South Korea.A UN spokesperson said on Wednesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "regretted" the North's announcement on the hotlines, warning that such channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations.Regarding the statement, a spokesperson of the North's Foreign Ministry said that if the UN chief really hopes for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, he should criticize South Korea for disregarding the inter-Korean military agreement rather than expressing "regret" over the North's move.In the comment carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the spokesperson said the remarks from the UN chief "cannot be overlooked" and accused Guterres of siding with the United States by expressing inappropriate and biased views.The spokesperson said North Korea never pardons anyone who dares to point a finger at its most precious and sacred supreme leadership.