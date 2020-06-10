Gov't Extends Tightened Quarantine Measures in Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to extend tightened quarantine measures in the Seoul metro area amid a string of COVID-19 clusters throughout the region.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision Friday during a meeting of the central quarantine countermeasures headquarters, saying it was inevitable strict measures initially set to expire Sunday would be extended.Chung said in addition to the extension, the government will continuously work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Seoul metropolitan area, including strengthening quarantine of blind spots in society.He said the government will expand testing in facilities with high risk for group infections regardless of whether people there have symptoms and will also promptly make preparations for a possible second wave.