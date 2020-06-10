S. Korea's First Military Communications Satellite to be Launched in July

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean military communications satellite will reportedly be launched into space next month.Spaceflight Now, a news outlet specializing in space and aviation, reported on Thursday that U.S. commercial space and aerospace firm SpaceX began final preparations for the launch of an Anasis 2 communications satellite.The satellite built for the South Korean military reportedly arrived at Cape Canaveral this week and will be launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in early July.The Anasis 2 satellite will reportedly be launched at the Kennedy Space Center, possibly in the second week of next month.The report said that South Korea acquired the satellite as part of the offset arrangements for its purchase of F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin ultimately subcontracted the satellite manufacturing deal to Airbus.