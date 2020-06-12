S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Resurge by More Than 50

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw its number of COVID-19 cases surge by more than 50 just two days after the daily tally slipped below the mark.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 56 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 12-thousand-three.Forty-three of the new cases were community infections, including 42 in the Seoul metro area, while 13 were imported.The sharp growth in cases is the result of two major clusters in Seoul, including one originating from a table tennis facility in western Seoul which has affected a church, a nursing facility and a Samsung Electronics plant in Gyeonggi Province.Another cluster from a door-to-door sales business in southern Seoul has spread to a church facility, a call center and a second door-to-door sales company, all located throughout the capital region.With the new cases, Gyeonggi Province saw its cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases top one-thousand. Seoul surpassed that figure earlier on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by one to 277.