Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares opened sharply lower on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street on fears of a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) opened at two-thousand-88-point-24, down 88-point-54 points, or four-point-07 percent.In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down six-point-nine percent on Thursday to mark the worst decline since March 16.The KOSPI narrowed its losses after the opening, trading three percent lower compared to the previous close at 9:31 a.m.