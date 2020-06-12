S. Korea to Indefinitely Extend Enhanced Quarantine for Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As clusters of COVID-19 grip Seoul and the surrounding areas, the South Korean government indefinitely extended the period of enhanced quarantine in the region. Public facilities will stay closed and the use of a QR-code registration system for visitors will be expanded.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Authorities in South Korea on Friday said they will maintain enhanced quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area until the daily increase of COVID-19 infections falls below ten.The government is extending the period of strict rules that were scheduled to end on Sunday, as the daily increase in the capital region has hovered between 30 and 60 in recent weeks amid clusters involving workplaces, sports and religious facilities.Health authorities said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 56 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 12-thousand-three.Forty-three of the new cases were community infections, 42 of which were in Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon.Some eight-thousand public facilities will stay closed, while mandatory QR-code-based registration of visitors required for high-risk facilities, such as bars, clubs and karaoke rooms, will extend to include private educational institutes and internet cafes.Earlier, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun raised concerns over sporadic outbreaks originating from small gatherings of people and door-to-door sales that have led to an increase in the number of cases with an unknown contact route.Stressing the latest measures aim to stop chain transmissions, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said he would consider options such as reinstating strict social distancing should efforts fail to reduce the daily increase to under ten.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.