Frm. US Ambassador Suggests Possibility of American Troop Withdrawals Overseas

Photo : YONHAP News

The former U.S. ambassador to Germany suggested the possibility of Washington withdrawing American troops stationed overseas, including U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).In an interview with German media outlet Bild on Thursday, Richard Grenell, who resigned earlier this month, said the U.S. is planning to partially withdraw troops from Germany, though the remaining 25-thousand is no small number.According to Reuters, a senior U.S. official said on Friday that President Donald Trump ordered the military to remove nine-thousand-500 troops from Germany.Claiming American taxpayers no longer feel like paying too much for the defense of other countries, Grenell also mentioned U.S. forces stationed in South Korea, Japan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.Although Washington has officially dismissed speculation that it is reviewing a withdrawal of USFK, concerns have grown over a possible withdrawal or troop reduction since Trump entered office.Seoul and Washington have yet to renew their defense cost-sharing deal for this year as the Trump administration demands a drastic increase in Seoul's contribution.