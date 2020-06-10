Gov't Considering Closing Shelter for Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has suggested the possibility of shutting down a civic group-run shelter for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery in Seoul.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Friday said the project for the shelter in Seoul's Mapo district will likely be scrapped since no one currently resides there.The ministry official, however, said no decision has been finalized. Further discussions on the matter are expected to be held with the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.The idea of shuttering the shelter comes after Gil Won-ok, the last remaining resident, moved out the previous day.Asked about the civic group's accounting fraud allegations, the ministry said it plans to take appropriate legal steps should it find any illegalities in an ongoing probe.