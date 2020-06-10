National Assembly Delays Committee Chair Voting Until Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Friday postponed assigning chairmanships for 18 parliamentary standing committees, after rival political parties failed to strike a deal.Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug said voting on the final list of chairpersons will be delayed for three additional days until Monday's plenary session. Voting had previously been delayed by four days.Park apologized to the public and expressed regret for falling short in completing the Assembly’s organization. The speaker then urged the rival parties to reach an agreement.The rival parties are at odds over seats for the key committee of legislation and judiciary.Earlier, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) rejected the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) proposal that it take the legislation committee chair post, while giving the UFP seven other committees.