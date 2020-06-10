Expert Panel to Review Validity of Merger Probe against Samsung Heir

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office will convene an expert panel to review the validity of an ongoing merger and accounting fraud investigation into Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong.The decision on Friday comes after a 15-member citizens' panel called on the previous day for an outside review of the case in favor of the Samsung Electronics vice chair's request.An independent committee of 15 members representing various fields will be formed, and the panel is expected to reach a conclusion on the investigation and Lee's possible indictment within two weeks.Although the prosecution is not legally bound to follow the panel's recommendations, it has done so in the previous eight cases.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of group affiliate Samsung C&T while inflating that of another affiliate Cheil Industries ahead of a 2015 merger, to help benefit Lee in his managerial succession.The state agency also suspects alleged accounting fraud at a third affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.