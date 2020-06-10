Woman Wins First Paternity Lawsuit Filed by Overseas Adoptee

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court ruled on Friday that a Korean woman adopted by an American couple must be recognized as the biological daughter of an 85-year-old Korean man, the first such ruling of its kind.Seoul Family Court sided with Kara Bos, also known by her Korean name Kang Mae-sook, in the first paternity suit to be filed by an overseas adoptee.Bos’ biological family, who initially refused to acknowledge her, must now recognize her legally. She is set to meet her father for the first time next weekBos came to Korea in 2016 from the U.S. to find her biological mother, but found her father instead. Her three half-sisters barred her from meeting him, spurring Bos to file the paternity suit last November so she could learn about her mother.She was found in a parking lot in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province in November 1983 and later adopted by an American family.