SK Telecom to End 2G Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Mobile carrier SK Telecom is ending its 2G communication service. This means people with mobile phone numbers starting with 011 or 017 will have to change their numbers by no later than June next year.The Ministry of Science and ICT on Friday approved the company's request for terminating its 2G services on the condition it protect users.The ministry explained continued use of the 2G network would carry high risk of disruptions due to outdated systems, shortage of parts and components, frequent breakdowns and the inability to make repairs.It also said it would no longer be in the interest of users to operate 2G.SK Telecom's 2G subscribers will receive necessary support such as free replacement of phones or financial subsidies to purchase new ones.The ministry said the network environment will be safely upgraded while minimizing user inconvenience.