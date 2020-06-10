Seoul Says No USFK Reduction Plan Discussed with Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says Seoul and Washington have not discussed any plan to reduce U.S. troops in the country.An official of the ministry made the remark Friday, hours after former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell suggested the possibility of American troop withdrawals overseas, including U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).Pointing out that the South Korea-U.S. alliance annually assesses the roles of USFK through their bilateral Security Consultative Meetings(SCM), the official added they have also reaffirmed the commitment to maintain USFK to safeguard the Korean Peninsula.In an interview with the German daily Bild on Thursday, Grenell, who resigned earlier this month, said the U.S. is planning to partially withdraw forces from Germany and that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to bring back troops stationed in other regions as well, including from South Korea.During the previous SCM held in Seoul last November, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper reaffirmed they would maintain the current level of the 28-thousand-500-strong USFK.