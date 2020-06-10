Seoul Stresses Dialogue after Pyongyang Threatens Military Buildup

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said Friday it will continue efforts for the swift resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea as well as the development of inter-Korean relations.A senior Foreign Ministry official issued Seoul's stance after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon relayed Pyongyang’s resolve to build up its military force to cope with threats from Washington.The South Korean official stressed efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace of the Korean Peninsula should continue.In a message to the U.S. on the second anniversary of the Singapore summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, Ri said the strategic goal of his country is to build up a more "reliable force" to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.SRi also said the North will "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President Trump could use to boast as his achievement.